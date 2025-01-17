Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks discount for students in Delhi Metro trains

NEW DELHI: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said on Friday, hours ahead of the BJP releasing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in the city.

Later, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced free bus rides for male students if his party is re-elected in the February 5 polls.

The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.

"Women in Delhi are already enjoying free bus rides. Now, we will extend the same benefit to male students to ease their financial burden and promote education accessibility," Kejriwal said.

The announcement, however, cannot be implemented immediately due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in place in Delhi.

Kejriwal assured that the scheme would be a priority for his government if re-elected.