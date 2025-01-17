Punjab CM Mann raises campaign pitch, says Kejriwal to be ‘people’s CM’ fourth time

NEW DELHI: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held roadshows on Thursday in support of AAP candidates in Gandhi Nagar and Ghonda constituencies.

Mann stated that Delhi’s voters have once again decided to support politics of work, and Arvind Kejriwal will become the people’s CM for the fourth time. Taking potshots at the BJP, he said they lack vision and resort only to mudslinging, while AAP focuses on delivering results.

“The BJP believes they can buy Delhiites with cash, shoes, and gold chains, but the people of Delhi are not for sale,” he added.

During a roadshow in support of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Gandhi Nagar Assembly, Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu), Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that on February 5, the people of Delhi must decide whether they want to entrust the future of themselves and their families for the next five years to someone who knows how to work and avoids divisive politics, or to a party that only indulges in abuses and chaos.

The Punjab CM continued, “Today, AAP governs Punjab, has a mayor in Chandigarh, and mayors in Jalandhar and Patiala. The party also controls the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa, three Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab, and seven Rajya Sabha MPs—four from Punjab and three from Delhi. In just ten years, the AAP has emerged as a national political force.”

Mann highlighted AAP’s transformative work in Delhi, including free electricity and water and mohalla clinics, among others.

He said, “Similar initiatives have been launched in Punjab...We have established 850 mohalla clinics, ensured zero electricity bills, and are providing free treatment in government hospitals. Government schools.”