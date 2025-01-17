Unnao rape: Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar seeks suspension of sentence

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking suspension of his 10-year prison sentence in connection with the custodial death of the father of the Unnao rape survivor.

Sengar, currently out on interim bail until January 20 for medical reasons, is appealing for an extension of his release due to a scheduled cataract surgery at the AIIMS, Delhi on January 24.

During the hearing, Justice Vikas Mahajan set the next session for January 17 and directed Sengar’s legal team to submit specific orders while requesting the CBI to authenticate his medical records.

Sengar’s senior counsel argued that, given his extended time in jail, the sentence suspension was justified. Sengar, convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, has already served significant portions of his sentence.

Sengar’s counsel contended that, legally, he was entitled to sentence suspension at this juncture and expressed willingness to comply with any conditions imposed by the high court.

The CBI opposed Sengar’s plea arguing that as the primary accused, his release could pose a threat to the survivor; also noting that his previous request for sentence suspension was rejected by the high court in June 2024.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019, for rape of the minor survivor and sentenced to life imprisonment.