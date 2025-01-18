BJP manifesto promises Rs 2500 aid for women, Rs 500 LPG subsidy, Rs 10 lakh medical cover in Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP released its manifesto on Friday, promising a range of benefits, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders, and medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for every resident.

While unveiling the party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls, BJP national president JP Nadda pledged to set up Atal canteens, where food will be provided to the poor for just Rs 5. Also, every pregnant woman in the capital will receive a pregnancy nutrition kit that includes Rs 21,000 cash assistance, and senior citizens will be eligible for a pension of Rs 2,500.

All existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power, he assured. “The BJP’s resolution for a developed Delhi prioritises the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens,” he said.

Nadda said all corruption allegations related to the welfare schemes being run by the AAP government will be investigated. A BJP-led Delhi government would implement the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in its first Cabinet meeting, which would provide an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh, he added.

Nadda announced several pro-women measures, including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them under ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, surpassing the AAP’s poll promise of Rs 2,100. He also promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder to be provided on Holi and Diwali.

He promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70, widows, and persons with disabilities.