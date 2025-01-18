BJP slams AAP over unfulfilled MCD poll promises in Delhi; demands transparent report

NEW DELHI: The leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, has accused the AAP of failing to fulfill promises made during the 2022 MCD elections. He alleged that AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is making similar “false guarantees” ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Singh demanded that AAP issue a white paper detailing the status of the guarantees made before the MCD elections. He criticised the party for neglecting critical sectors like health and education.

“Delhi’s municipal hospitals are in a dire state, lacking essential equipment like MRI and ultrasound machines. Despite the BJP constructing the 100-bed Balram Hospital, AAP has failed to make it fully operational,” Singh stated.

He also highlighted the deteriorating state of MCD schools, claiming that no new schools have been built since AAP assumed control. “Projects initiated under BJP rule remain incomplete, and this has resulted in a decline in student admissions in municipal schools,” Singh said.

Singh added that BJP would hold the government accountable for these “false promises” both on the streets and in the legislative house.

He also called on the AAP government to release a transparent report on its progress or face mounting pressure from the opposition during the election season.

AAP won the 2022 MCD election, winning 134 of the 250 seats in the house. The BJP won 104, and the Congress won nine. AAP also held the post of Mayor, winning three consecutive Mayoral polls. Despite holding power, the party has been plagued by the absence of the powerful Standing Committee. Typically, any expenditure over Rs 5 crore requires approval from this crucial body, while decisions up to Rs 5 crore fall under the municipal commissioner’s jurisdiction.