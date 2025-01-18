Delhi court frames charges against ex-Religare promoters over Rs 1,260 crore fraud

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed criminal conspiracy and cheating charges against former Religare Enterprises Ltd. promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The case, investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, involves allegations of siphoning funds from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket District Court charged the duo, along with Rajender Prasad Aggarwal and Krishnan Subramanium, under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

“The court will proceed with framing the charges on April 5,” said ASJ Pradhan. In an order passed on Dec 16, the court said both accused allegedly siphoned off Rs 1,260 crore.