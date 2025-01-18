Delhi government releases first merit list for nursery admissions 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Department of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government released the first merit list for nursery admissions for the 2025-26 academic session on Friday.

Parents will have the opportunity to raise any concerns regarding allotments from January 18 to 27. If necessary, a second merit list will be published on February 3, with a resolution window available from February 5 to 11.

The DoE has confirmed that the second list will include the marks allocated to applicants, and any additional admission lists will be issued on February 26, 2025. The entire admission process, including query resolution, is expected to conclude by February 14, 2025.

As per the policy, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years old for kindergarten (KG), and five years old for Class 1 as of March 31, 2025.

The upper age limits are capped at under four years for nursery and under five for KG.