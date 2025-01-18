Delhi polls: AAP says 'BJP goons' attacked Kejriwal’s car; BJP claims his vehicle hit two people

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his campaign in the New Delhi constituency.

Denying the charges, the BJP accused Kejriwal of running over two people and claimed that some party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers.

Posting a video of the incident on social media, the AAP accused BJP supporters, allegedly linked to the party's candidate Pravesh Verma, of throwing bricks and stones at Kejriwal’s convoy to disrupt his campaign and intimidate him ahead of the elections.

Delhi's ruling party condemned the attack, calling it "a cowardly act by the BJP in fear of an impending defeat."

“Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Pravesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply,” the AAP wrote in Hindi and posted a video clip of the incident on X.