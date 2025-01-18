Delhi University announces honorarium hike for staff working late or on holidays

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Friday announced a revision to its honorarium policy for staff working beyond regular hours or on closed days.

The amendment, approved during the varsity’s executive council (EC) meeting, provides increased payments for employees who report before 7:30 am, leave after 7:30 pm on working days, or work more than seven hours on Saturdays or closed days (over 60 days in a year).

Under the new policy, Group A officers will receive Rs 400 for late sitting and Rs 800 for working on Saturdays or closed days. Group B officials will be compensated Rs 300 for late sitting and Rs 600 for working on Saturdays/closed days, while Group C officials, including drivers, will receive Rs 250 and Rs 500, respectively.

Additionally, the EC authorised prof Anil Kumar Aneja, Head of the Department of English and university representative on the governing body of St. Stephen’s College, to facilitate communication between DU and St. Stephen’s College to resolve any issues related to the college’s operations, in line with the University’s statutes, regulations, and UGC guidelines. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh also appointed two additional EC representatives, Aman Kumar and Raj Pal, to the committee to address these matters.

The EC also decided that the UGC NET scores from June 2024 and December 2024 will be considered for the second phase of PhD admissions for the academic session 2024-25. Candidates with a NET + JRF qualification will be given preference. Moreover, the EC approved an increase of 20-25% in PhD seats compared to the previous round of admissions. Moreover, DU employees will now have access to medical facilities at the Northern Railway Hospital.

All DU staff and its colleges will be eligible for OPD, IPD, diagnostic, and operative services on a reimbursement basis at CGHS rates, following approval of the proposal by the DU EC.