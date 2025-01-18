Ghazipur landfill residents decry broken promises as pollution, health crises persist

NEW DELHI: Nestled between East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill and the bustling wholesale meat and flower markets, about 400 families eke out a precarious existence. These families, predominantly migrants from West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, live off the refuse of a city that seems to have forgotten them. Despite political promises and high-profile visits, the towering mound of garbage remains an unrelenting source of misery.

As Delhi gears up for another election cycle, political parties are ramping up their campaigns. Yet, for the residents of Ghazipur, including Mullah Colony and Rajbir Colony, the rhetoric rings hollow. Promises made by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi have yet to translate into tangible improvements. The landfill’s toxic shadow continues to loom large over their lives.

Satbir, 32, who has known no other home, articulates the perpetual health crises faced by the community. “Cough, fever, and respiratory diseases are constants here,” he shares. The landfill’s fires during the scorching summers release noxious fumes, exacerbating health issues. During the monsoons, clogged drains and overflowing sewage compound their woes.

Raghunath, 41, another resident, bears visible scars of the environmental neglect. “People fall sick and don’t even realise it’s due to the landfill’s pollution. I’ve suffered from a persistent fungal infection,” he laments. His words echo the collective despair of a community abandoned by its representatives. “We vote, but our issues remain,” he says.

Sriniwas, 71, a resident of over four decades, recounts the worsening conditions. “Respiratory problems have become a part of life here. During rains, the streets become rivers of filth,” he says, holding up his medical prescriptions. His plea for a cleaner environment has long fallen on deaf ears.