Kejriwal opposes ED's appeal delay in excise policy case; alleges political motive

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday strongly objected to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) decision to continue its challenge to a trial court’s June 2024 order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

During proceedings in the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, voiced strong concerns over the ED’s repeated adjournment requests.

The ED had sought yet another delay in the case due to the unavailability of additional solicitor general (ASG) who has been representing them. However, this was vehemently opposed by Chaudhari, who argued that the agency was using the case for political gain, especially with the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

“This is the seventh time they have sought an adjournment. Why is this sword being kept hanging over my client? They are using this case for propaganda,” Chaudhari stated. He emphasised that since all 15 co-accused, including Kejriwal, have been granted bail, the ED should withdraw its appeal.

Chaudhari also pointed to similar cases where the ED had withdrawn its challenges, including for co-accused Abhishek Boinpally and K. Kavitha. He pressed the point that Kejriwal should be treated the same way.

The court, led by Justice Vikas Mahajan, ultimately agreed to the ED’s request for adjournment. “I will set it down for hearing. No prejudice is caused to him. List for hearing on March 21,” said Justice Mahajan.

The ED’s challenge stems from the June 2024 bail order granted by a trial court, which the agency contested. Following this, Kejriwal spent several months in jail until he secured interim bail in July 2024 from the Supreme Court, which extended to September 2024 when he was granted regular bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the same excise policy.

The excise policy case involves allegations of intentional loopholes in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, meant to benefit specific liquor sellers.

The ED alleges that kickbacks from liquor vendors funded AAP’s electoral campaign in Goa, and accuses Kejriwal, as the party’s national convener, of money laundering. Kejriwal has denied these charges, accusing the ED of operating an extortion racket, with other AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, also arrested in the case. Both the ED and CBI are investigating the matter.