Meena Bindra transforms BIBA into a global ethnic wear brand

From ethnic kurtis to colourful dupattas, one can always go to the BIBA store and pick up something from their collection and add to one’s closet. With a Rs 8,000 loan and a vault of faith, BIBA apparels was founded in 1988 by Meena Bindra, a Delhi housewife who created a successful businesses with sheer fortitude and tenacity. In 2024, she also found time to pen a book, A Stitch in Time (Rupa).

Bindra began by selling Indian salwar-suits from home. From becoming a supplier to retailers to setting up her own ethnic apparel retail chain, she has done it all. A graduate of Miranda House, Delhi University, Bindra set out on her journey to revolutionise the ethnic wear segment. She quickly caught the attention of the buyers and pioneered the kurta revolution in the country. Her signature is a simple and easy to wear salwar suit with a sense of style along with comfort and the look of formal attire. Striking a balance between tradition and modernity, BIBA grew at a breakneck speed. It has more than 372 outlets across 79 cities in India and is found in 275 multi-brand outlets.

She says, “When I started BIBA in 1988, I had no grand ambitions, just a passion for design and a desire to earn some pocket money. BIBA transformed the salwar-kameez into a pan-India attire. Indian women embraced it as a modern, versatile alternative to the saree. Over the years, we’ve expanded to meet evolving customer needs by launching BIBA Girls for younger audiences and venturing into categories like fusion wear, wedding wear, perfumes, handbags, footwear, and accessories—creating offerings for every occasion.”

BIBA products are also available in all major retail chains like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Pantaloons. Bindra says, “We have expanded internationally as well with presence in UAE-Dubai and Sharjah, Canada- Vancouver and Edmonton, USA- New Jersey, Singapore, Bangladesh and Nepal.”