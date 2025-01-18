Meena Bindra transforms BIBA into a global ethnic wear brand

From ethnic kurtis to colourful dupattas, one can always go to the BIBA store and pick up something from their collection and add to one’s closet. With a Rs 8,000 loan and a vault of faith, BIBA apparels was founded in 1988 by Meena Bindra, a Delhi housewife who created a successful businesses with sheer fortitude and tenacity. In 2024, she also found time to pen a book, A Stitch in Time (Rupa).
Bindra began by selling Indian salwar-suits from home. From becoming a supplier to retailers to setting up her own ethnic apparel retail chain, she has done it all. A graduate of Miranda House, Delhi University, Bindra set out on her journey to revolutionise the ethnic wear segment. She quickly caught the attention of the buyers and pioneered the kurta revolution in the country. Her signature is a simple and easy to wear salwar suit with a sense of style along with comfort and the look of formal attire. Striking a balance between tradition and modernity, BIBA grew at a breakneck speed. It has more than 372 outlets across 79 cities in India and is found in 275 multi-brand outlets.
She says, “When I started BIBA in 1988, I had no grand ambitions, just a passion for design and a desire to earn some pocket money. BIBA transformed the salwar-kameez into a pan-India attire. Indian women embraced it as a modern, versatile alternative to the saree. Over the years, we’ve expanded to meet evolving customer needs by launching BIBA Girls for younger audiences and venturing into categories like fusion wear, wedding wear, perfumes, handbags, footwear, and accessories—creating offerings for every occasion.”
BIBA products are also available in all major retail chains like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Pantaloons. Bindra says, “We have expanded internationally as well with presence in UAE-Dubai and Sharjah, Canada- Vancouver and Edmonton, USA- New Jersey, Singapore, Bangladesh and Nepal.”
Doing the uncommon thing
Earlier, the business world was referred to as a male dominated industry but now, women are proving their mettle in every field. “When I started, it was uncommon for women to venture into entrepreneurship, let alone succeed in it,” says Bindra. In its journey of growth, BIBA faced its fair share of challenges. Taking the challenges on her journey as an opportunity to learn, Bindra says: “Initially, working with limited resources, managing production, and ensuring continuous supply were significant hurdles. Supplying to major retailers came with its own complexities from meeting high demands to maintaining consistent quality and navigating the competitive landscape.”
She says she had to ensure nothing was compromised while balancing her role as a mother, wife and entrepreneur. Bindra never marketed herself, even after opening the first few BIBA stores. She says a great product speaks for itself. “When we opened the first few BIBA stores, we focused on creating a memorable shopping experience,” she adds. The brand also launched a luxury pet line with Rohit Bal and Anju Modi, making an entry into the upscale designer segment.
Standing out
Bindra says, “BIBA is not just about fashion; it’s about celebrating the spirit of every Indian woman.” The brand has pioneered Bollywood merchandising in films like, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Hulchul, and Baghban. Bindra says, “At that time, we were the first brand to do so and watching our creations come alive on the big screen was a surreal experience.” In line with the expansion plan, she decided to open stores across India, moving from Delhi and Mumbai to places like Surat, Kanpur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
She has always been keen on sustainable fashion.
“As a signatory of the SU.RE pledge (Sustainable Resolution), we align with the Indian apparel industry’s mission to create a sustainable future for fashion in India. We’ve taken significant steps to embed sustainability across our operations, from eco-conscious packaging to optimising energy usage. Our state-of-the-art greenfield factory in Indore is a testament to this commitment.”