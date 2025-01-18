Shailesh Lodha brings a new emotional depth to theatre with 'Dad's Girlfriend'

Amid a growing generational chasm and endless streaming options, finding that one play, movie or TV show that brings the whole family together is like chasing shadows. Dad’s Girlfriend, an urban family entertainer, may prove to be an exception. Directed by Atul Satya Koushik of Chakravyuh fame, the plot revolves around Animesh, a renowned author, professor, and speaker, whose professional success masks the complexities of his personal life. He returns to India to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Diya, and her husband Kanav. The play takes an exciting turn with the entry of Avni, a devoted fan of Animesh. Her frequent visits add fuel to Diya’s simmering jealousy as Animesh juggles his role as a father and the subject of unexpected affection.
The play marks the theatrical debut of poet and actor Shailesh Lodha who will play Animesh. TMS speaks to Lodha on starting a new chapter of his life with theatre, generational gaps in matters of heart and how the ‘cringe comedy’ scene of today is far from intelligent humour.
A return to stage
Jodhpur-born Lodha has been on stage since childhood. The celebrated actor and poet has excelled in spoken word competitions, debates, extempore and poetry that earned him the title of ‘Bal Kavi’ (child poet) at the age of ten. He has been active on the stage of Hindi poetry since 1981 earning accolades like Bharat Srijan Award and Bharat Gaurav for his literary talents. Dad’s Girlfriend, he says, is his “professional theater debut” that came about unexpectedly. “I did not have the time initially to dabble into theatre. I eventually realised it’s important to take out time for the craft of storytelling. I was also convinced by the 1.5 years of persuasive efforts of director Koushik who reached me for the role of Animesh in 2023,” he says.
Koushik gave Lodha the creative liberty to play with the character. “That space is very important for an actor to experiment and do improvisation. I am a very emotional person. With Animesh, I will get to show a range of emotions that the audience has never seen me emote before,” Lodha tells TMS. For Koushik, casting Lodha was a natural call. “Animesh is a poet-writer and popular in the public eye. So I thought of casting somebody who has all the attributes and at the same time was a great entertainer. There are also differences between Animesh and Lodha which add to the character’s arc. The audience will watch Lodha in a very different avatar,” he says.
The play will portray two different generations and their ways of dealing with love. However, they still find a common ground to live happily together.
While Lodha discerningly agrees that every generation’s values and priorities in love are different, he also says, “in my generation, there was an abundance of patience and less daring. That’s why the relationships stayed intact for years. In youngsters, it’s the opposite. Patience is less, but daring is immense. This is why we’re seeing new terms being coined in modern dating like situationships and nanoships”.
Drawing the line
Lodha has featured in popular television shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, and the longest running Indian television show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma. He clearly draws a line between tasteful humour and cringe content. “Mai hasya-rang aur karuna ka kavi hoon. ( I am a poet of humour and emotion). I feel, a good sense of humour does not just mean to just make someone laugh. It also means that one should know what to laugh at. It requires intelligence. But today’s society is becoming mediocre at a lightning speed. Good humour and satire are not being appreciated enough,” he says adding, “today, I mostly see stand up-comedians using cuss words in their set. If you’re rebuking after every sentence, you neither have language nor emotion. But their videos get millions of views as the audience has cultivated a liking for cringe content.”
He credits books, magazines and comics as his “truest teachers” that shaped his sense of satire and humour. “As a child I used to read Parag, Chandan, Chandamama, Champak, Madhu Muskan, and even magazines like Stardust, Madhuri, Sarita, Mukta, and Kadambini that were delivered at home. I like reading writer Sharad Joshi, poet Wasim Barelvi’s sher, satirical poems of Om Prakash Aditya and poet Balkavi Bairagi’s works. I am sad for the coming generation who are not exposed to such literary stalwarts. However, with plays like Dad’s Girlfriend, I hope the audience gets a taste of good humour!”
Dad’s Girlfriend will be staged at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, on January 19, at 4pm and 7pm