Shailesh Lodha brings a new emotional depth to theatre with 'Dad's Girlfriend'

Amid a growing generational chasm and endless streaming options, finding that one play, movie or TV show that brings the whole family together is like chasing shadows. Dad’s Girlfriend, an urban family entertainer, may prove to be an exception. Directed by Atul Satya Koushik of Chakravyuh fame, the plot revolves around Animesh, a renowned author, professor, and speaker, whose professional success masks the complexities of his personal life. He returns to India to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Diya, and her husband Kanav. The play takes an exciting turn with the entry of Avni, a devoted fan of Animesh. Her frequent visits add fuel to Diya’s simmering jealousy as Animesh juggles his role as a father and the subject of unexpected affection.

The play marks the theatrical debut of poet and actor Shailesh Lodha who will play Animesh. TMS speaks to Lodha on starting a new chapter of his life with theatre, generational gaps in matters of heart and how the ‘cringe comedy’ scene of today is far from intelligent humour.

A return to stage

Jodhpur-born Lodha has been on stage since childhood. The celebrated actor and poet has excelled in spoken word competitions, debates, extempore and poetry that earned him the title of ‘Bal Kavi’ (child poet) at the age of ten. He has been active on the stage of Hindi poetry since 1981 earning accolades like Bharat Srijan Award and Bharat Gaurav for his literary talents. Dad’s Girlfriend, he says, is his “professional theater debut” that came about unexpectedly. “I did not have the time initially to dabble into theatre. I eventually realised it’s important to take out time for the craft of storytelling. I was also convinced by the 1.5 years of persuasive efforts of director Koushik who reached me for the role of Animesh in 2023,” he says.