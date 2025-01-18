There should be no alliance with AAP in Delhi: Congress leader Maken

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Saturday that his party should have no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, but left the option open, saying this is his personal view.

Asked whether the Congress will lend support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, if need be, after the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Maken said, "It is my personal view that there should be no alliance with AAP."

"I also feel that there should not have been any support (from the Congress) to the AAP in 2013 and neither any alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But this is my personal view," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer said, without speaking any further.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in the New Delhi constituency for party candidate Sandeep Dikshit on Monday evening. Dikshit is pitted against former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Kejriwal.

Gandhi has already addressed a public meeting in Seelampur, his first for the Delhi polls. This is a marked shift of the Congress's earlier stand of not campaigning against Kejriwal.

The AAP has been a member of the INDIA opposition bloc, which contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, but failed to oust the BJP.

The Congress is seeking to strengthen itself in Delhi, where it had drawn a blank in the last Assembly polls. The party had won eight seats in Delhi in the 2013 polls.