Without strong Congress, opposition can never compete with BJP: Ajay Maken

NEW DELHI: Maintaining that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had unilaterally decided to go it alone in the Delhi assembly elections, the Congress on Saturday said that without a ‘strong Congress’ at the national level, it was not possible for the opposition to compete with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“To compete with the BJP, it is necessary to have a strong Congress at the national level. If the Congress is not strong, then the opposition will never be able to compete with the BJP. So, like before, and in the future also, the Congress will have to be strong to take on the BJP. Everyone should understand this,” said Congress treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken.

His veiled message to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc assumed significance as the AAP recently threatened to ask its members to expel the Congress over Maken’s ‘anti-national’ remark against Kejriwal. The other partners including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress have also thrown their weight behind the ruling party in Delhi.

Maken was speaking at a press conference at the newly inaugurated party headquarters at Kotla Road in Central Delhi. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh and chairman of the party’s media and publicity department Pawan Khera were also present.

Maken stated that his party was keen on contesting assembly elections in Delhi and Haryana in alliance with the AAP. However, Kejriwal had made a hasty announcement to go solo.