A nation votes in Delhi

Where do you stay? In Delhi? I see. And where are you from? More often than not, a ‘Delhi resident’ would have a different answer for the two questions. And yet, after inhabiting the city for years on end and irrespective of their standing, a citizen would doubt their belongingness to the Capital – a city of migrants, and first-generation migrants, and second generation migrants.

And more keep pouring in through railway stations, and bus depots, their life’s possessions in a bundle on their back to become one with this nameless multitude crammed into the 1,483 sq km that is Delhi. Scampering through the alleys in Majnu-ka-tilla, on the banks of the Yamuna. in Jungpura slums, South Delhi ‘ghettos’, and across the industrial wastelands of Narela-Burari, they keep searching for a place to stay.

And as the city goes to polls, with political parties battling it out over whom the city belongs to, one must ask, ‘Who belongs to Delhi?’ And, what does Delhi owe to them?

In the resettlement colonies, in narrow lanes lined with makeshift homes, a population determines its affiliation to the city.

A group of Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Majnu-ka-tilla prepare to cast their first votes in the city they now call home. Having fled persecution in Pakistan, they are excited to participate in the ‘Indian democracy’, a right they have long yearned for. For many of them, who had settled in Delhi around 2013, it is a symbolic assertion of their identity as Indian citizens.

“We have been living here for over a decade and want the government to build permanent homes for us. This area is familiar. We have built our lives here. Moving elsewhere would mean starting from scratch,” a Hindu refugee says.

Meanwhile, at the margins of the city, uncertainty runs riot in Kalindi Kunj slums as those inhabiting the shanty colonies are labeled ‘illegal’; Bangladeshi, Rohingya, outsider. Without too many documents supporting their claims, these people are in a lurch as the city moves towards polling day.

Then there are the migrant hoards who toil the streets to scrape a living for themselves; a population of have-nots. We pretend to unsee them; but only until our worlds collide. Then we are suddenly bothered by the adverse effects of Chhath Puja on the Yamuna ecosystem.