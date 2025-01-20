Delhi Assembly elections: 719 candidates in fray for 70 seats

NEW DELHI: A total of 719 candidates will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections across 70 constituencies on February 5, according to the Election Commission (EC).

While 981 candidates filed 1,522 nominations—since a single candidate can file multiple nominations—477 were rejected during the scrutiny process on January 18. The deadline for filing nominations was January 17, and candidates have until January 20 to withdraw.

The New Delhi constituency has the highest number of candidates, with 23 in the fray. In contrast, Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar have the fewest, with five candidates each.

Notably, 29 candidates filed 40 nomination papers for the New Delhi seat, the most in any constituency. Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), former chief minister, will contest this seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, both sons of former Delhi CMs.