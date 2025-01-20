Kejriwal announces housing welfare scheme for sanitation workers ahead of Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a housing welfare scheme for sanitation workers.

He said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting land at concessional rates to address the housing challenges faced by NDMC and MCD sanitation workers post-retirement.

Kejriwal stated that the proposed scheme aims to provide affordable housing units for Safai Karamcharis, with the cost to be covered through easy installments deducted from their salaries. This initiative would ensure that by the time they retire, the workers would have a home, thereby reducing the risk of homelessness and financial hardship.

“Housing is a significant issue in Delhi, especially for the poor,” Kejriwal told the media. “Many Safai Karamcharis approached me during a recent visit to my New Delhi constituency, expressing concerns about their housing situation after retirement. While they have government accommodation during their employment, retirement often leaves them without a home, as their pensions are insufficient to afford rented housing, and they lack the savings to buy a house.”

Kejriwal emphasised that he has proposed a plan to the Prime Minister, where the central government would provide land at highly subsidised rates, and the Delhi government would construct housing on this land.