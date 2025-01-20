Onus of responsible poll coverage limited to print

After many years one is seeing the Delhi assembly elections being projected to have national ramification. For many polls that this writer covered as a newspaper reporter, the national editions of the newspapers, that is papers published from New Delhi, remained very miser about giving space to the ‘çity stories’. This time it looks to be different.

However, this scenario is not different just from the point of view of the newspapers taking more Delhi poll stories on the front pages but also the overdose of coverage on the video platforms of television and the digital media. Last week witnessed the three leading anchors of a channel in the ‘exclusive show’ giving coverage to Delhi polls on the same day. In order to be different, and also exciting, and getting better of one-another, some of them ended up being ludicrous.

The ‘independent’ digital reel and video makers are at their best in belting out no substance stories with eyeball catching headlines. With the whole focus being on gathering ‘impressions in millions’ for every post, in most of the cases audience ends up being cheated.

In fact, even the digital platforms of the established television news channels have also been acting most preposterously giving as good as a false headline to bring audience on board. Is such media coverage in sync with what’s expected of newspersons vis-à-vis news coverage?

The Election Commission of India has a thought-provoking take on this. It mentions, “The spread of misinformation and fake news has become a significant concern in today’s digital age, especially during critical events like elections. In order to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders, it is vital that misinformation and disinformation does not derail a factually correct narrative.”

Before we discuss further, for the convenience of the readers, let’s differentiate between misinformation and disinformation. American Psychological Association defines the two concepts as, “Misinformation is false or inaccurate information—getting the facts wrong. Disinformation is false information which is deliberately intended to mislead—intentionally misstating the facts.” The news coverage on our digital platforms, if it can be called news at all, goes beyond the concept of misinformation and disinformation. The genre of news that we are finding on the Indian digital platform find an echo in the definition given on the subject by ‘Kriterion – Journal of Philosophy’, which mentions, “Fake news is misleading information intentionally published and presented as news which has the function of deliberately misleading its recipients about its status as news.”