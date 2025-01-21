AAP questions Parvesh Verma’s ‘surging’ assets

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing critique of BJP’s New Delhi assembly candidate Parvesh Verma on Monday, questioning the dramatic rise in his assets over the past five years.

Drawing comparisons between Verma’s affidavits from the 2019 and 2025 Lok Sabha elections, the party highlighted a staggering 2915% surge in his movable assets and an overall asset growth of 645%.

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Verma of achieving “extraordinary financial success” while the majority of Indians continue to face stagnant wages.

He urged BJP leaders to provide clarity on how the former MP managed such an impressive financial ascent.