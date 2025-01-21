BJP alleges 'misuse' of official machinery of AAP-ruled Punjab in Delhi polls; CM Mann hits back

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate from the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital, Parvesh Verma, accused his rival Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of "misusing" the official machinery of the AAP-ruled Punjab in the constituency.

Reacting to the allegation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Verma has "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At a press conference here, Verma claimed that fearing an "imminent" defeat from the seat, Kejriwal is getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the constituency's slums just for the show with the help of the Punjab government.

He further claimed that the Chinese CCTV cameras, installed in a "hurried manner", pose a security threat.

"Punjab government's teachers and employees are being brought to Delhi for election campaigning. These individuals are masquerading as AAP workers," Verma said.

He claimed that two teachers hailing from Amritsar were arrested by the police here.