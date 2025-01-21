BJP exposes poor condition of 50,000 flats

NEW DELHI: A day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to launch a housing welfare scheme for sanitation workers, Delhi BJP on Monday live-streamed the deteriorating condition of 50,000 central government-built flats in the Bawana JJ Cluster area.

The opposition party accused the AAP government of squandering public funds, attributing the state of the flats to Kejriwal’s “stubbornness and political vendetta.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government, stating, “We inspected these dilapidated flats today, and they are a direct result of Kejriwal’s obstinacy and political rivalry. This exposes his double standards.”