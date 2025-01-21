Delhi Assembly polls: Parties in race to hike aids, but field only 12% women

NEW DELHI: Despite a heavy emphasis on women’s empowerment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the three major political parties have shown little progress in increasing the share of seats allocated to women candidates.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP, Congress, and BJP fielded a total of 24 women candidates.

This year, the number has only risen to 26, indicating a modest improvement that hardly reflects the campaign rhetoric focused on women’s issues. With 70 assembly constituencies, a total of 210 candidates have been fielded, of which only 26 are women, making up just 12% of the total candidate pool.