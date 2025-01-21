Do not press the lotus button: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the work done by the AAP government over the past decade and the plans for the future, the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday urged voters that if they want basic amenities and social welfare benefits to continue, then don’t press the “lotus” button, “even by mistake”.
“Don’t press the wrong button. Don’t press the lotus button (BJP’s election symbol), even by mistake,” Kejriwal told gatherings in a series of rallies held in Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar.
At these rallies, Kejriwal talked about the ongoing benefits, such as free electricity up to 200 units and bus rides for women and other guarantees if re-elected to power.
He also pledged a comprehensive overhaul of Delhi’s sewer infrastructure alongside a security fund for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure enhanced safety in residential areas.
He highlighted the “24-hour” electricity supply to the houses in the city and compared the current situation with the conditions during previous governments and in other states.
“Remember 2015, when our government was formed? Before that, there was Congress’ Sheila Ji’s government. Back then, there used to be power cuts of six to eight hours daily. Isn’t that right?” he said.
“BJP governs 20 states, yet not a single one of them provides 24-hour electricity. Even in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for 30 years, there are no 24-hour electricity services. Long power cuts still occur. Forget Gujarat, call up someone in Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Rajasthan—anywhere the BJP governs—and you’ll hear about 10-hour power cuts.”
Kejriwal also threw spotlight on AAP government’s achievements in education and health sectors and underlined schools’ infrastructure and mohalla clinics. “These clinics provide free medicines and free tests, benefiting the public,” he said.