Do not press the lotus button: Arvind Kejriwal

At these rallies, Kejriwal talked about the ongoing benefits, such as free electricity up to 200 units and bus rides for women and other guarantees if re-elected to power.

He also pledged a comprehensive overhaul of Delhi’s sewer infrastructure alongside a security fund for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure enhanced safety in residential areas.

He highlighted the “24-hour” electricity supply to the houses in the city and compared the current situation with the conditions during previous governments and in other states.

“Remember 2015, when our government was formed? Before that, there was Congress’ Sheila Ji’s government. Back then, there used to be power cuts of six to eight hours daily. Isn’t that right?” he said.