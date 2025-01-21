Freebies not sustainable in long run, says Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI: Former MP and Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit has sounded an alarm over the growing culture of freebies terming it “unsustainable”. The son of former CM Sheila Dikshit accused the AAP of pushing Delhi into a budgetary crisis through its populism schemes.

Dikshit highlighted how freebies have led to Delhi’s first revenue deficit in years, forcing the government to seek a Rs 10,000 crore loan from the Centre.

“Once Arvind Kejriwal started the trend in 2013, every political party jumped onto the bandwagon of comparative populism. However, these practices are unsustainable in the long run and will eventually lead to financial ruin,” he said.