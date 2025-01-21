It’s official: 699 candidates in fray, highest 23 from New Delhi seat

NEW DELHI: The February 5 elections will see 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, with the final list announced after the withdrawal deadline on Monday. Among these, the New Delhi constituency, where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting his fourth election, has the highest number of candidates at 23.
Initially, 981 candidates filed 1,522 nomination sets, including multiple entries. After scrutiny last weekend, 719 candidates remained in the fray, but the final count dropped to 699 after withdrawals.
Janakpuri follows New Delhi with 16 candidates, while Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rohtas Nagar each have 15 contestants. Burari and Adarsh Nagar have 14 candidates, while Mundka, R.K. Puram, Kalkaji, Matiala, Dwarka, and Seelampur each have 13. Vikaspuri, the largest constituency with 4,62,184 voters, also has 13 contenders.
On the other hand, Delhi Cantonment, the smallest constituency with 78,893 voters, will see seven candidates competing. The constituencies with the lowest number of candidates are Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar with just 5 candidates each in the fray.
Total 1,55,24,858
Male 83,49,645
Female 71,73,952
3rd-gender 1,261