It’s official: 699 candidates in fray, highest 23 from New Delhi seat

Janakpuri follows New Delhi with 16 candidates, while Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rohtas Nagar each have 15 contestants. Burari and Adarsh Nagar have 14 candidates, while Mundka, R.K. Puram, Kalkaji, Matiala, Dwarka, and Seelampur each have 13. Vikaspuri, the largest constituency with 4,62,184 voters, also has 13 contenders.

On the other hand, Delhi Cantonment, the smallest constituency with 78,893 voters, will see seven candidates competing. The constituencies with the lowest number of candidates are Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar with just 5 candidates each in the fray.

Total 1,55,24,858

Male 83,49,645

Female 71,73,952

3rd-gender 1,261