Kejriwal biggest tool of BJP, has lowered politics: Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit is pitted against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency. The son of former CM Sheila Dikshit tells Diksha Sinha and Ashish Srivastava that supporting the AAP is a strategic move by INDIA bloc allies like the Trinamool Congress and SP as revival of the Congress would increase chances of its rise in states like Bihar, UP and West Bengal where the alliance partners are in direct fight. Excerpts:

Kejriwal hugely impacted the political career of your mother and three-time CM of Delhi. It seems like life has come to a full circle for you…

In electoral politics, either you win or lose. I have seen a lot of wins and losses. I don’t think winning or losing is of special importance. What is important to note that a vicious and personal campaign was launched against my mother and other Congress leaders. I think Kejriwal has lowered the level of politics. For me, he is just from another party, which opposes us and we oppose them.

Congress claims that Sheila Dikshit-era was a golden period for Delhi. Why has Congress not made her the central theme of its poll campaign?

You can’t make the past a central theme. The past gives you credibility. If you look at the history of Independent India, I don’t think any CM would have been remembered 11 years after her demitting office. The Congress, however, draws a lot of strength from her legacy.

Are you trying to build your campaign around the legacy of your mother?

Wherever a Congress candidate goes for campaigning, voters say Sheila Dikshit had done a lot for the people of Delhi. I have never heard people talking about Kejriwal in the same way.