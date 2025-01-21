Rahul flags AIIMS woes to Health minister Nadda, CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Days after his visit to the AIIMS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, flagging the condition of hundreds of patients and their family members outside AIIMS and sought concrete steps to resolve this “humanitarian crisis”.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “I have written letters to the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Union Health Minister to provide better facilities to the patients and their families coming to Delhi AIIMS from all over the country.”

“Recently, I saw that in freezing cold these people are forced to sleep in the subway under the metro station, where there is no provision of drinking water or a toilet. There are heaps of garbage lying around. The arrival of such a large number of patients to Delhi AIIMS also shows that people are not getting affordable and good quality health facilities where they live,” Gandhi said.