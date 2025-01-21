Reply to AAP MLA’s bail plea, HC tells state

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the State on a bail plea filed by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who was arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the Public Prosecutor for the State of Delhi and scheduled the next hearing for January 23.

Balyan’s arrest on December 4, 2024, followed allegations of his involvement with a criminal syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan. The arrest came shortly after Balyan secured bail in a separate extortion case the same day. Representing Balyan in the High Court, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa argued that there was no concrete evidence against the AAP leader.

Pahwa urged the Court to grant interim relief, highlighting the upcoming Delhi polls and Balyan’s role in supporting his wife, who is also contesting in the elections.

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court denied Balyan’s bail plea. Judge Kaveri Baweja cited sufficient evidence linking Balyan to the organised crime syndicate.