Rs 10 crore defamation suit against CM Atishi, Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, the party’s candidate for the New Delhi constituency, has initiated civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
The lawsuits follow accusations made by the AAP leaders during a December 26, 2024, press conference in New Delhi, alleging Dikshit accepted “crores of rupees” from the BJP to undermine AAP’s electoral prospects. Dikshit, vehemently denying these claims, has labelled them as unfounded and defamatory.
He is seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for the reputational harm inflicted by these allegations. The civil defamation case was scheduled for a hearing on Monday before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, but the matter has been deferred to February.
Advocate Sarim Javed represented Dikshit in the HC proceedings. Simultaneously, in a related case, the Rouse Avenue court issued notices last week to Atishi and Sanjay Singh.