Spreading canard: BJP slams AAP over ‘blank’ book

NEW DELHI: As AAP launched a “blank” book, ‘BJP Ki Uplabdhiyan’ (BJP’s achievements), as a jibe at BJP’s “unfulfilled” promises, the saffron party on Monday hit back, saying the AAP leaders can’t see development works completed by the Centre as they are busy spreading misinformation.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on X stated: “It was necessary to bring this book based on the achievements of the Bharatiya Jhootha Party.” AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the people of Delhi and the entire nation to read the book and spread it widely.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said expressways and tunnels constructed by the Centre are simplifying travel and reducing vehicular pollution.