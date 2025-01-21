Transgender candidate: Delhi HC seeks police response on protection plea

NEW DELHI: The High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking their response to a petition filed by transgender candidate Rajan Singh, who is contesting Delhi State Assembly elections from Kalkaji.
Singh has requested personal security due to alleged threats to his life during his election campaign.
Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the Delhi Police to respond by January 27.
Singh, represented by advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja, claims that he successfully filed his nomination for the Kalkaji Assembly seat but has faced intimidation from rival candidates.
According to the petition, Singh was threatened on January 15 when unknown individuals, allegedly linked to an opposing party, snatched and tore his electoral roll certificate.
Singh immediately contacted the police, but despite the arrival of a PCR vehicle, no action was taken, and further attempts to seek assistance from local authorities, including the SHO of P.S. Sangam Vihar, were unsuccessful.
Singh asserts that these threats have escalated since his candidacy became public, particularly after media coverage. As the only transgender candidate in the race, he argues that he faces unique risks and requires protection while campaigning in his constituency.
He further stressed that, given the prior threats, it is essential for the police to provide him with adequate security, as he did during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.
The petition also highlights that Singh was granted police protection during his previous campaign, which continued till October 14, 2024. Singh now seeks similar security to ensure his safety while running for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
This is not the first time a member from transgender community is contesting in the polls. As recent as the last Lok Sabha elections, three candidates, including Singh, contested the polls; however, all of them lost their security deposits.
Also in court
Urgent hearing against AAP’s scheme declined
Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi High Court has refused to expedite a plea challenging the AAP’s election promise of a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday dismissed the request for an “early disposal” of the petition, which is scheduled for hearing on January 30.
The court noted the absence of substantial grounds to warrant urgent consideration. “The matter was passed over three times on the last date, but the petitioner was unrepresented. No ground for hearing is made out. Dismissed,” the court ruled. The petitioner’s counsel had urged the court to prioritise the hearing, arguing that AAP continued to publicise the scheme to garner voter support. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.