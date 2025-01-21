Transgender candidate: Delhi HC seeks police response on protection plea

NEW DELHI: The High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking their response to a petition filed by transgender candidate Rajan Singh, who is contesting Delhi State Assembly elections from Kalkaji.

Singh has requested personal security due to alleged threats to his life during his election campaign.

Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the Delhi Police to respond by January 27.

Singh, represented by advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja, claims that he successfully filed his nomination for the Kalkaji Assembly seat but has faced intimidation from rival candidates.

According to the petition, Singh was threatened on January 15 when unknown individuals, allegedly linked to an opposing party, snatched and tore his electoral roll certificate.

Singh immediately contacted the police, but despite the arrival of a PCR vehicle, no action was taken, and further attempts to seek assistance from local authorities, including the SHO of P.S. Sangam Vihar, were unsuccessful.

Singh asserts that these threats have escalated since his candidacy became public, particularly after media coverage. As the only transgender candidate in the race, he argues that he faces unique risks and requires protection while campaigning in his constituency.