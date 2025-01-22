Chasing an idea

Motwane credits Satyanshu for having everything mapped out. “This time, I finally experienced what being a showrunner feels like. Whenever anybody used to come and ask me little details like how a cop should wear his cap or how many stars should be on his shoulder, I just redirected them towards Satyanshu,” says Motwane. “It actually became a running joke, where we said that Satyanshu was the set’s Sunil Gupta.”

Motwane and Satyanshu go way back. The latter started his film journey by penning the poems written by the young protagonist in Motwane’s debut feature Udaan (2010). Satyanshu, also a known screenwriting teacher, then went on to direct a children’s film called Chintu Ka Birthday (2019) for whose script he says Motwane was “the biggest champion.” In an Instagram post,

Satyanshu spoke about how, years after Udaan, he was approached by Motwane to collaborate on the series. “May 26, 2020: @motwayne calls me. ‘I’m sending you a book. Read it and we’ll talk,’ he wrote. “I felt Satyanshu was the person who would dig deep into something like this,” says Motwane. “He loves research. If I tell him to read one book, I know he will devour five others.”