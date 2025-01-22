Congress takes on Kejriwal over ‘anti-Dalit’ stand

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal refused to meet a delegation of Buddhist monks and priests from Guru Ravidas and Valmiki temples, exposing what he claimed to be Kejriwal’s anti-Dalit stance.

This statement followed Raj’s demand to include Buddhist monks and priests from Guru Ravidas and Valmiki temples under the Pujari-Granthi scheme announced by the AAP government, which provides an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month.