Delhi Assembly polls: BJP promises free education for the needy from KG to PG

“Once voted to power, we will provide youngsters with Rs 15,000 to help them prepare for better institutions. We will cover their travel expenses, and application fees will also be reimbursed for up to two attempts. This is the guarantee from Modi Ji. We announce the allocation of Rs 1,000 as a stipend under the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme for ST students studying in technical courses at ITI and Skill Centres in Delhi,” Thakur said.

Thakur also promised to set up an Auto-Taxi Welfare Board and provide life insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for drivers. “We will also offer scholarships for the children of auto-taxi drivers pursuing higher education.”

Highlighting achievements of PM Swamitva Yojana, Thakur claimed that if BJP comes to power, four lakh street vendors will benefit.

Why CAG report not tabled?

Questioning why the CAG report was not tabled in the Assembly, Anurag Thakur said once the BJP forms the government, an SIT will be set up to investigate the scams of AAP dispensation