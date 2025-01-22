Delhi HC calls for swift conclusion in 2020 riots bail hearing

During a previous hearing on January 9, the court had similarly urged the prosecution to conclude his arguments, reiterating that it was not a trial.

On Tuesday, the SPP referenced extracts from Imam’s speeches to substantiate claims of his involvement in the riots conspiracy. The SPP asserted that Imam’s speeches themselves showed a conspiracy, highlighting a particular speech calling for a ‘chakka jam’, which he argued was provocative.

The SPP attributed the Shaheen Bagh protests to Imam, alleging that he was the mastermind behind the protests, despite local opposition. He also claimed Imam’s speech challenged the government’s authority to implement laws. The bench, however, directed the SPP to provide concise notes in future proceedings.