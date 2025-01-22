SC gives BJP leader six weeks to reply on Delhi CM Atishi and Kejriwal's plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to a Delhi BJP leader to respond to a plea moved by incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal against an order that refused to quash a defamation suit against them over their alleged remarks on deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti adjourned the hearing after the counsel for complainant Rajiv Babbar sought more time to file his response.

On September 30, last year, the apex court while issuing notice to Babbar stayed the proceedings before the trial court.

Babbar said he did not file the complaint in an individual capacity but as the authorised representative of the BJP, while bringing a January 2019 authorisation letter in his support