BJP misusing police to derail AAP campaign, intimidate voters: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Wednesday the BJP is using the city police to disrupt his party's poll campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

"All the Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies," Kejriwal told a press conference, also addressed by Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.