Voter deletion a tactic to suppress public opinion: Congress leader Farhad Suri

Jangpura is poised for a keen contest as veteran Congress leader and former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri takes on AAP heavyweight Manish Sisodia.
In a candid conversation with Ifrah Mufti in the interlude of intense campaigning, the Congress bigwig talks about his vision for the constituency, issues concerning it, and his competition.
Excerpts:
With AAP’s Manish Sisodia and BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah pitted against you, how tough does the contest appear to you? Whom do you consider as competition?
Well, it’s my sixth election. From what I have learned in my sizeable political career, every election is tough, irrespective of winning or losing. It demands the same amount of effort. In this constituency, I have a significant advantage over my competitors; one is a ‘Dal-Badlu’ (turncoat) and the other is a ‘Kshetra-Badlu’ (on who has switched constituency). One is a known goon in the area with several allegations of ‘dadagiri’ while the other, of course, is a major player in the liquor scam.
One of the yardsticks for a politician’s honesty is the affidavits they submit while filing nominations. I contested first in 2002. Just compare my disclosures with that of the others. My wealth and assets have reduced, while that of my competitors have increased manifold. See, I am a common man who has delivered in the past. And I carry the legacy of my mother Tajdar Babar, Delhi Pradesh Congress president for six years and among the central figures in the development of the national capital. Secondly, my assessment is that there is a direct contest between me and the BJP.
Do you agree with allegations of voter list manipulation?
Both these parties are adopting crooked tactics as they are aware of widespread discontent among people. They are like in this respect. Deleting genuine voters and adding fictitious voters is a game plan concocted by the two to suppress the opinions of voters.
What is your vision for your constituency?
Delhi has a host of problems – improper sewerage and drains, inadequate water supply, potholed roads, parks in shambles, dysfunctional street lights, piles of garbage strewn everywhere. Talking about my constituency, every pocket has its set of problems. At most places, you will find there is hardly any space for parking vehicles, no proper recreational spaces, improper roads without footpaths and over-bridges, and dilapidated schools and primary health facilities. These are the basic things I want to realise as Jungpura’s legislative representative. The MLA must push for these changes, identify projects and take them forward with goodwill.
How do you engage with people during your campaign? Is it purely political or do you talk to them about their affections and aversions?
Unlike the two gentlemen pitted as my competitors who seem to have all the money in the world and have hired poll workers from Punjab and other states to campaign for them, I would rather prefer a personal touch to my campaign. Instead of huge convoys and rallies and minimum effort to engage in public interaction, as practiced by my opponents, I try my best to engage the voter personally and address their woes. Often I climb up five-six floors to establish a direct rapport with the voter. That’s how you get a sense of what people are thinking.
People feel they have been cheated over the last ten years. Inflation and unemployment are major issues as people’s incomes haven’t gone up. There are hardly any jobs available.
What are the major issues yet to be addressed?
The issue of air pollution in the capital is yet to be addressed. State and central governments are responsible for this unchecked pollution. When Arvind Kejriwal came to power, he was referred to as a muffler man, he would cough all day. He got himself treated somewhere in South India and today he is okay while the rest of Delhi is coughing. The capital city of India is being named together with Lahore as among the worst polluted cities in the world. Another issue that has gone ignored for the longest is environmental sustainability since green cover has drastically declined in the past few years.