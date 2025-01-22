Voter deletion a tactic to suppress public opinion: Congress leader Farhad Suri

Jangpura is poised for a keen contest as veteran Congress leader and former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri takes on AAP heavyweight Manish Sisodia.

In a candid conversation with Ifrah Mufti in the interlude of intense campaigning, the Congress bigwig talks about his vision for the constituency, issues concerning it, and his competition.

Excerpts:

With AAP’s Manish Sisodia and BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah pitted against you, how tough does the contest appear to you? Whom do you consider as competition?

Well, it’s my sixth election. From what I have learned in my sizeable political career, every election is tough, irrespective of winning or losing. It demands the same amount of effort. In this constituency, I have a significant advantage over my competitors; one is a ‘Dal-Badlu’ (turncoat) and the other is a ‘Kshetra-Badlu’ (on who has switched constituency). One is a known goon in the area with several allegations of ‘dadagiri’ while the other, of course, is a major player in the liquor scam.

One of the yardsticks for a politician’s honesty is the affidavits they submit while filing nominations. I contested first in 2002. Just compare my disclosures with that of the others. My wealth and assets have reduced, while that of my competitors have increased manifold. See, I am a common man who has delivered in the past. And I carry the legacy of my mother Tajdar Babar, Delhi Pradesh Congress president for six years and among the central figures in the development of the national capital. Secondly, my assessment is that there is a direct contest between me and the BJP.