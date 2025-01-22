‘We find no merit’: Delhi HC rejects appeal against EVM in elections

The petitioner sought a directive for the ECI to comply with Section 61-A before conducting elections using EVMs.

He contended that the ECI should evaluate the necessity of EVM usage based on the unique circumstances of each constituency and provide detailed justifications accordingly. However, the court noted that the provision allows the ECI, under its discretion, to implement EVMs as prescribed.

The ECI had already issued directives, specifying the constituencies where EVMs would be employed, and these were placed on record.

The petitioner insisted that the ECI must individually justify EVM usage for each constituency. However, the bench concluded that the language of Section 61-A does not mandate such specificity and dismissed the appeal. Previously, in July 2024, a bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had dismissed a similar plea, noting that the issue had already been settled through prior judicial decisions.

