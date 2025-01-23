BJP’s ‘newfound interest’ in education a result of AAP work, says Sisodia

NEW DELHI: A day after the BJP announced the second phase of its manifesto focusing on students and promising free education from ‘KG to PG’, senior AAP Leader Manish Sisodia criticised the BJP’s sudden focus on education.
In a video released on social media on Wednesday, Sisodia called it a “victory” for the pro-education policies championed by AAP government.
Sisodia questioned the BJP’s newfound interest, remarking that the party’s long-standing opposition to quality education for all had now been turned on its head.
“The BJP’s current rhetoric is a direct result of the groundbreaking work done by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi,” he stated. He further criticised the BJP for undermining the education sector across India by slashing budgets and closing schools in the states it governs.
He said in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has closed down 30,000 schools and added that similar closures have been observed in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. He urged BJP to explain its strategy. “You shut down schools, slash education budgets, and then write in your manifestos about free education,” he asked.
Questions raised in post on X
My question to BJP is without increasing the education budget, without improving the schools, what kind of education model do you want to present? In Rajasthan, news has come today about the closure of 450 government schools. Will you provide free education in pvt schools?