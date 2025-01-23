BJP’s ‘newfound interest’ in education a result of AAP work, says Sisodia

NEW DELHI: A day after the BJP announced the second phase of its manifesto focusing on students and promising free education from ‘KG to PG’, senior AAP Leader Manish Sisodia criticised the BJP’s sudden focus on education.

In a video released on social media on Wednesday, Sisodia called it a “victory” for the pro-education policies championed by AAP government.

Sisodia questioned the BJP’s newfound interest, remarking that the party’s long-standing opposition to quality education for all had now been turned on its head.