BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, CM Atishi approach EC with allegations of hooliganism, influencing voters

The chief minister in her complaint alleged that police were saving Bidhuri and his nephew who indulged in hooliganism, and demanded the transfer of local police officers at Govindpuri Police Station.

She accused them of creating an "atmosphere of fear" in Kalkaji to influence elections.

"The local police are trying to hush up the case of BJP candidate Bidhuri and his nephew threatening and assaulting AAP workers and supporters," she alleged.

Atishi also alleged that the police officers were "pressuring" the AAP workers to give "false" statements.

"My volunteers are ready to give written statements in the presence of their advocate. However, the police seem to be in a hurry to close the case and are forcing the volunteers to sign on incomplete and false statements," she charged.

The chief minister demanded the EC launch a probe into the allegation by police from outside the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency that was represented by Bidhuri from 2014 to 2024.

Bidhuri responded, "The allegations levelled are not corroborated by any audio-video recordings or oral testimony of any independent witness."

He also alleged that Atishi got a "forged video" circulated to tarnish his image and influence the elections.