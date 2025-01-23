Brother-in-law opens fire at man in Delhi's Dwarka, two arrested

NEW DELHI: A man was shot at by his brother-in-law and an accomplice in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jeetu (22), hailing from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh and Navnit, (20) from Goyla Dairy, Delhi, officials said.

According to police, Jeetu, the brother-in-law of the victim, Pradeep, was upset over latter’s love marriage to his sister. Angered by the marriage, Jeetu, with the help of Navnit, planned to kill Pradeep, they said. On Jan 14, police received information about a firing incident at Dwarka.