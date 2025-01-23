Delhi Assembly elections: Poll body to set up Youth Booths on voting day to increase young voter turnout

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to encourage youth participation in the democratic process, the Election Commission of Delhi is set to introduce "Youth Booths" in the upcoming assembly elections. Modelled on the concept of Pink Booths, these dedicated polling stations will be staffed entirely by young employees under the age of 25.

A senior official from the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) told TNIE that each of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies will have one such Youth Booth. "The initiative aims to create a voter-friendly environment for the younger demographic, motivating them to exercise their electoral rights in large numbers," the official said.

The decision comes in light of the significant proportion of young voters in Delhi's electorate. Voters between the ages of 18 and 29 make up 18 per cent of the population, while those aged 30 to 39 account for approximately 27 per cent. Together, young voters aged 18 to 39 constitute nearly 45 per cent of the total electorate in the capital.

"Recognizing their huge numbers in the electorate which is set to shape poll outcomes, we have decided to prioritize efforts in engaging this crucial group," the official added.

Youth Booths will feature inspiring slogans and a vibrant atmosphere aimed at making young voters feel special and empowered. By assigning the management of these booths to young officials, the initiative seeks to resonate with first-time and young voters, officials said.

Additionally, the poll body will establish Pink Booths in every assembly constituency, managed exclusively by women staff, to further enhance inclusivity and participation.