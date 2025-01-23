Delhi has cheapest power in country, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi

During the rallies, Kejriwal called the 24-hour electricity supply as the biggest achievement of the AAP-led government and said, “10 years ago, there used to be power cuts of 6–8 hours. "
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi at a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
NEW DELHI: Addressing rallies in Trilokpuri, Patparganj, and Laxmi Nagar, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that Delhi has the cheapest electricity in the country.

“Even if you consume 400 units in Delhi, the bill comes to Rs 800. In Gujarat, if you use 200 units, the bill is Rs 2,000. If you press the wrong button, you’ll get Rs 5,000 electricity bills, and Delhi will no longer be livable for you,” he said while urging citizens to choose a future centred on development, equity, and public welfare.

During the rallies, Kejriwal called 24-hour electricity supply as the biggest achievement of AAP-led government and said, “10 years ago, there used to be power cuts of 6–8 hours. BJP governs 20 states, but not even one of them has 24-hour electricity.”

He also discussed a series of initiatives, including financial aid for women, free healthcare for senior citizens, benefits for tenants on electricity and water, and subsidised travel for students.

He stated that BJP’s proposals to end free education and healthcare reflect a vision at odds with the needs of Delhi’s residents. “While BJP hurls abuse at me, Delhi knows who its true son is,” he said, underscoring the trust he enjoys among voters.

