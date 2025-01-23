Delhi has cheapest power in country, says Arvind Kejriwal

During the rallies, Kejriwal called 24-hour electricity supply as the biggest achievement of AAP-led government and said, “10 years ago, there used to be power cuts of 6–8 hours. BJP governs 20 states, but not even one of them has 24-hour electricity.”

He also discussed a series of initiatives, including financial aid for women, free healthcare for senior citizens, benefits for tenants on electricity and water, and subsidised travel for students.

He stated that BJP’s proposals to end free education and healthcare reflect a vision at odds with the needs of Delhi’s residents. “While BJP hurls abuse at me, Delhi knows who its true son is,” he said, underscoring the trust he enjoys among voters.