Draft policy on affordable transport seeks reforms

NEW DELHI: Greenpeace India and the Public Transport Forum have released a citizen’s draft policy for affordable public transport, proposing major reforms to address India’s urban mobility challenges.

The draft, developed through consultations with experts and citizens, recommends universal fare-free transport through “climate tickets,” increased investment in public transport infrastructure, and greater inclusivity in workforce policies. It identifies key issues, including inadequate bus services, underfunding, and an overemphasis on road expansion.

The policy calls for reallocating road infrastructure funds to public transport, doubling city bus fleets, modernising depots, and improving first- and last-mile connectivity. It also suggests abolishing taxes on public transport and using savings to enhance services.

To meet climate goals, it advocates using domestic and international climate funds for efficiency and emission reductions. “This budget is a chance to make public transport accessible, affordable, and efficient,” said Aakiz Farooq, a Greenpeace India campaigner.

“Accessible transport fosters equity for women, the elderly, children, and marginalised groups.” The draft proposes creating a state-level public transport fund, funded by central, state, and municipal governments, and recognises public transport jobs as green jobs.

It also stresses citizen participation in planning and governance. “There is no unified policy on free public transport across states. Our draft offers a flexible framework for consistent implementation,” said Nishant, coordinator of the Public Transport Forum.

The initiative seeks to address the lack of clear policies for affordable mobility, aiming to make public transport inclusive, efficient, and eco-friendly.

Greenpeace India and the Public Transport Forum call for collaborative efforts among governments and stakeholders to achieve these goals.