Foreigners can’t challenge executive detention: Delhi HC

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, presiding over the matter, explained, “The scope of a bail petition is to determine whether an undertrial or convict should be released from judicial custody to the custody of a surety. It does not extend to granting or validating visa status or addressing executive detention.” Section 14 of the Foreigners Act outlines penalties for violations, while Section 14A addresses penalties for entering restricted areas without proper permits or documentation.

The court emphasised that foreign nationals aggrieved by actions under these provisions could seek legal remedies but not through bail petitions.

The case involved a foreign woman facing charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 366B, 370, and 420, as well as Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Allegedly deceived into coming to India through Nepal in 2019, she was defrauded of Rs 5 lakh by individuals posing as officials, who promised a five-year work visa but confiscated her passport.