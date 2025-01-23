Foundation laid for Shri Ram Auditorium

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice Chancellor professor Yogesh Singh laid the foundation stone for the Shri Ram Auditorium at the School of Open Learning (SOL) campus on Wednesday, emphasising the significance of “Ram” in education.

“Shri Ram is the soul of Bharat, and an auditorium named after such a personality will inspire positive sentiments. Ram transcends perspectives, and education helps to create those perspectives,” said prof Singh during the event.

The programme, held in the existing SOL auditorium, was attended by Sangeeta Saxena, president of the Red Cross Society (Delhi Branch), as the chief guest.