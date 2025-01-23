Foundation laid for Shri Ram Auditorium

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice Chancellor professor Yogesh Singh laid the foundation stone for the Shri Ram Auditorium at the School of Open Learning (SOL) campus on Wednesday, emphasising the significance of “Ram” in education.
“Shri Ram is the soul of Bharat, and an auditorium named after such a personality will inspire positive sentiments. Ram transcends perspectives, and education helps to create those perspectives,” said prof Singh during the event.
The programme, held in the existing SOL auditorium, was attended by Sangeeta Saxena, president of the Red Cross Society (Delhi Branch), as the chief guest.
The event also honoured outstanding students and marked several initiatives. Highlighting the need for innovation in distance education, professor Singh called for the redesign of courses to make them more engaging. “Teachers should create course content like a web series, with attention-grabbing videos of 40-45 minutes,” he said.
The ceremony included the flagging off of a postal van for distributing SOL’s self-learning materials (SLM). Other milestones included the release of the SOL sports policy document, the inauguration of a call center, a meeting room, and a dedicated crèche facility.
Top-performing students were recognised and received special awards.