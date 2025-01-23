Rahul falls sick, Congress public rally at Inderlok put off

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Inderlok metro station on Wednesday was deferred after he fell ill, Congress sources said. The Inderlok rally was part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly election in the city.

The Congress leader is expected to hold another rally at Mustafabad on Thursday, while he will address a rally in Madipur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav took a jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Eleven years ago, an individual arrived in Delhi, portraying himself as a champion of change. Carried away by his vision, the people entrusted him with their votes, electing Arvind Kejriwal as their leader.

However, the same Kejriwal who vowed to eradicate corruption and implement the Lokpal Bill seems to have delivered more theatrics than tangible results. His promises of change have been overshadowed by actions that appear self-serving,” Yadav said in a rally.

“Instead of addressing Delhi’s pressing issues, Kejriwal seems to have prioritized personal gains and the interests of his close associates, neglecting the very people who placed their trust in him. Today, the city of Delhi, once a beacon of direction and progress for the entire nation, finds itself adrift, struggling with a lack of effective leadership and vision,” he added.

The assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the results for February 8. The Congress drew a blank in the last two elections.