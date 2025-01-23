Rs 40L cash, nine mangalsutras lost and found in Delhi Metro in 2024

NEW DELHI: Cash totalling over Rs 40 lakh, 89 laptops, 193 mobiles and nine ‘mangalsutras’ top the list of things left behind by commuters travelling in Delhi Metro in 2024.

The items were collected and later restored to the owners by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the claims were verified.

The CISF is responsible for the security of the public transport network spread over more than 250 stations and more than 350 km of rail tracks in NCR.