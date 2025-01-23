Rs 40L cash, nine mangalsutras lost and found in Delhi Metro in 2024

NEW DELHI: Cash totalling over Rs 40 lakh, 89 laptops, 193 mobiles and nine ‘mangalsutras’ top the list of things left behind by commuters travelling in Delhi Metro in 2024.
The items were collected and later restored to the owners by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the claims were verified.
The CISF is responsible for the security of the public transport network spread over more than 250 stations and more than 350 km of rail tracks in NCR.
Several items including foreign currency were found to have been inadvertently left behind by passengers near the X-ray baggage scanner in the station area.
According to official figures, besides the cash worth Rs 40.74 lakh, CISF personnel recovered 89 laptops, 40 watches and 193 mobile phones.
The items recovered also included 13 pairs of anklets, rings and bangles. An assortment of foreign currency, including US dollars, Saudi riyal and Thai baht, totalling 24,550 were also found and restored by CISF personnel during 2024. These too were returned to their owners.
The security agency recorded 59 suicide attempts in the Delhi Metro network last year; 23 persons lost their lives, three were saved while 33 suffered injuries.
A total of 75 rounds of live ammunition and seven firearms were also detected by the CISF while undertaking security checks of the passengers and their baggage, the data showed.
The CISF found 262 children travelling alone on Delhi Metro and handed them over to their parents, local police or child helpline volunteers. Similarly, 671 women passengers found in “distress” were also extended help during the same time period by the force, the data said.
The CISF has deployed as many as 13,000 personnel, both men and women, to secure the Delhi Metro network.
Lakhs of commuters use the metro every day to reach their destinations in Delhi and its adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana.
Recovered items also included foreign currency
An assortment of foreign currency, including US dollars, Saudi riyal and Thai baht, totalling 24,550 were also found and restored by CISF personnel during 2024. These too were returned to their owners. The CISF has deployed 13,000 personnel.